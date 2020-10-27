https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-nfl-star-drives-ferrari-recklessly-through-pro-trump-car-parade-flicks-off-supporters-with-both-hands-player-responds

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins recklessly weaved through a pro-Trump car parade in his Ferrari convertible and flipped off Trump supporters with both hands, according to attendees of the caravan.

The Arizona Cardinal has since admitted to being the man in the black Ferrari giving the bird to Trump supporters, though he claimed he did so after a driver in front of him stepped in his brake.

“I really was about to do the peace sign to him but this index, this finger right here was kinda hurting and it didn’t make it up in time,” the wide receiver said.

Folks participating in the caravan posted photos on social media of Hopkins giving them the middle finger while driving a Ferrari convertible at around 1:30 p.m., according to AZ Central. “In the images, he is wearing a distinctive shirt that he was seen wearing when he arrived at State Farm Stadium later that afternoon,” the report said.

Two caravan attendees, Tony Garcia and April Garcia, said Hopkins was weaving in and out of Trump supporters’ cars. April said Hopkins “was speeding and creating a dangerous driving situation,” AZ Central reported.

“It’s scary when they are coming up fast and swerving into you,” she said.

The woman also noted that she witnessed other “intolerant” people on Sunday, too, who were throwing water and other objects at the Trump supporters.

Tony told AZ Central “he is proud that the drivers in the caravan seemed to keep their cool and remain unengaged with the people harassing them.”

Deandre Hopkins flipped off a bunch of Trump supporters on his way to the stadium then put up 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD. Legend. pic.twitter.com/L1m2aijJfN — Dylan (@dyllyp) October 26, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins driving a Ferrari giving the double bird to a pro-Trump caravan is the type of content I need pic.twitter.com/oHoAmoDn11 — Al Gore’s Internet (@KingFavre) October 26, 2020

The pair noted that they didn’t initially recognize who the driver was, until he exited off of the Loop 101 freeway near the stadium and they suspected it was a Cardinal. After they looked up players from the team, they noticed Hopkins wearing the same shirt he had on in a photo, matching the driver’s identity.

Hopkins, on the other hand, says he flipped Trump supporters the bird after “the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes.”

“Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a bunch of cars that I wasn’t supposed to be in between, and they were honking the horn at me and stuff like that to tell me to get out of their way and I didn’t, and the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop dead traffic and I got around him and stuck him a birdie,” he said on “All Things Covered.”

“I really was about to do the peace sign to him but this index, this finger right here was kinda hurting and it didn’t make it up in time,” joked the wide receiver.

Last month it was reported that the Cardinals agreed to terms with Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million. “The new deal amounts to $27.25 million per year for Hopkins in 2023 and 2024, and includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing,” reported NFL.com.

