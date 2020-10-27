https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/reporter-clarifies-tweet-about-philadelphia-man-armed-with-knife-not-charging-police-after-seeing-video/

As Twitchy reported, violence erupted in Philadelphia Monday night with reports of 30 officers injured after police shot and killed a 27-year-old knife-wielding assailant. One of the injured officers was hit by demonstrators in a speeding pickup truck.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing was on the scene within an hour of the shooting and reported that, according to witnesses, Walter Wallace Jr. had a knife but was not charging police.

I’m in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of Philadelphia, where police shot a Black man less than an hour ago. Witnesses say he had a knife but was not charging police. Numerous shell casings are in the street. Neighbors are irate, crying, yelling at police. pic.twitter.com/oWtIJTDdUw — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) October 26, 2020

Five hours after that tweet, Rushing clarified her initial tweet, noting that video showed Wallace coming at police with a knife.

To clarify my initial tweet, which was based on witness interviews, Wallace does walk towards police while holding the knife, video shows. Here’s more information on what unfolded: https://t.co/vDegRuaW8V — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) October 27, 2020

Too late. Damage done. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) October 27, 2020

They always “clarify” once the damage is already done. — Roman 🍥 (@NunuRomn) October 27, 2020

Wow, you think maybe this was something you should have included in your earlier tweeting about the video? FFS. https://t.co/X8R1a4zept — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 27, 2020

Clarification:

I was a irresponsible”journalist” and should be sued for the damages inflicted to my city by putting out non-verified information.#PhiladelphiaRiots — Steve…🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SA3886) October 27, 2020

You spread unverified misinformation, you & your paper need to be held accountable. This has got to stop. — itsallaboutnov3rd (@itsduetonov3) October 27, 2020

journalists should be held responsible if they incite riots through very poor reporting. — Raj (@rajboshmahal) October 27, 2020

This what they do…. enrage the masses, and then subtly tell the truth a few days later. — Anthony (@thehitchmaster1) October 27, 2020

For some reason the media feel as though it takes less effort to correct earlier statements than it does to properly vet and report them in the first place… It’s almost as if there is some sort of unspoken agenda… 😉 — DJM, Jr. (@thedarkknight85) October 27, 2020

“To clarify, here’s information that casts the story in a very different light. But I couldn’t wait to get that information before repeatedly tweeting about this, because reasons.” — Alan Williams (@AlanWil12161819) October 27, 2020

Title should read “Police officers shoot knife wielding man as man refused to drop knife and threatened police.” — Doc (@oegphf) October 27, 2020

This needs to be in your first narrative rather than your 9th. — ZGB (@GnB_Benny) October 27, 2020

This whole thread is garbage journalism. Complete disregard for the facts to frame it as though it’s an unjustified shooting and then of course the corrections come after once everyone has seen what they want to see. — Aron Kaufman #FireGase #LafreniereSZN (@AronAKauf) October 27, 2020

I have found that if I get the pertinent facts correct the first time, I don’t have to go back and “clarify” my stories nearly as much. Or at all. Just a tip from someone who has done this job for a few years. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙 (@RWcopter) October 27, 2020

The video clearly shows him going at police with it and ignoring orders to drop it. — Steve (@sl2111) October 27, 2020

I saw the video he was charging at the cops after being told to put the knife down! Don’t play this like he was innocent! — BD Wallace (@BDUBWALLACE) October 27, 2020

He got within the 7 yard knife gap and blew off repeated orders to drop the knife. It’s a simple equation. We’ll continue having unrest unless cops let themselves get killed, or people figure out socialization 101. — Jimmy D (@dmajik_dfm) October 27, 2020

“Charging” may be subjective. He was definitely “aggressively stalking” the officers with a knife. That’s plainly seen in the video. He was about 10′ away. Should they have just let him be? Maybe kill someone in that family? — Grimace 😬 (@DirkMagilicuddy) October 27, 2020

So… This @PhillyInquirer reporter took the word of neighborhood people who she has no idea who they are, used their statement to report a story that does nothing but cause hatred and division. It ends up being a lie. But @nypost was locked for a verified story. Carry on — GhostOfJoelBuchsbaum (@of_buchsbaum) October 27, 2020

