https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/reporter-clarifies-tweet-about-philadelphia-man-armed-with-knife-not-charging-police-after-seeing-video/

As Twitchy reported, violence erupted in Philadelphia Monday night with reports of 30 officers injured after police shot and killed a 27-year-old knife-wielding assailant. One of the injured officers was hit by demonstrators in a speeding pickup truck.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing was on the scene within an hour of the shooting and reported that, according to witnesses, Walter Wallace Jr. had a knife but was not charging police.

Five hours after that tweet, Rushing clarified her initial tweet, noting that video showed Wallace coming at police with a knife.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...