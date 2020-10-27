https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/retired-general-counters-biden-laptop-disinformation-claim/

At Thursday’s presidential debate, Joe Biden boldly doubled down on the unsubstantiated, and frankly laughable, contention that Russia is behind the damaging emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” said Biden. The letter to which Biden refers, written immediately after the New York Post broke the story about the laptop, includes the signatures of the usual, politically motivated subjects: John Brennan, Leon Panetta, Michael Hayden and Michael Morell.

The problem is that the letter contains pure speculation and expressly acknowledges there is no actual evidence of Russian involvement. Current intelligence officials have confirmed the lack of any evidence. And, we now have a retired Air Force general adding his voice, stating that he knows for certain that the laptop and its contents are real and are not Russian disinformation.

Retired Lt. Gen. Rod Bishop reported in an exclusive interview on my “Hidden Truth Show” this week that he is a family friend of repair shop owner John Paul MacIsaac, known as “JP.” The general recently completed a 34-year military career, including as commander, 3rd Air Force, where he oversaw all American air and space activities in the 93 countries in Europe and Africa. He was the pilot who flew Hillary Clinton into Bosnia where she falsely claimed she faced “sniper fire” upon landing, which the general flatly disputes.

In the interview, Gen. Bishop states that JP’s family reached out to him in August of this year to potentially seek his help in bringing to light the information found on the laptop. According to the family, JP had turned the laptop over to the FBI because of the information he had discovered on it. His motivation, according to the general, was the impending impeachment of the president being pursued by the Democrats. In particular, he was responding to their claim that the resident had inappropriately leaned on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in a July 25, 2019, phone call that had come to light in September 2019 and the transcript of which was released on Sept. 24.

Trump’s controversial statement, as reflected in the transcript, was, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son. that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it. … It sounds horrible to me.” Trump called it a “perfect” phone call. Democrats said it was evidence of Trump using a foreign power to dig up dirt on a political opponent (even though Biden was far from obtaining his party’s nomination at the time.)

JP had direct knowledge, through the emails he had seen on the laptop, that Biden had, as vice president, in fact secretly met with Burisma at the request of Hunter who sat on the board of the Ukrainian oil giant, which was the subject of the prosecutor’s investigation. In the meantime, Biden was insisting that not only had he never met with Burisma officials, but he also never even discussed Burisma with Hunter, or any other business.

According to Bishop, JP made the obvious connection between emails on the laptop and the accusations against the president. He discussed it with his father, Steve “Mac” MacIsaac, a retired colonel with over 30 years of service. They agreed that Mac would contact the FBI in Albuquerque, which he did on or about Sept. 19, to share the information about the Burisma emails and offer up the laptop. The office expressed disinterest, and even told Mac that due to the highly political nature of the content, he should consider “lawyering up.” Two months later, however, the FBI in Delaware paid JP a visit at his shop. Oddly, they asked JP whether the laptop contained any child pornography. JP said that he was not aware of any. Neither JP nor his father had previously reported this, causing one to speculate whether Hunter was already under investigation for this. The FBI returned on Dec. 9, 2019, this time with a subpoena as part of a grand jury investigation and took the laptop. They did not disclose the subject of the investigation. This was almost a full three months after originally receiving the report.

But that was too late, since just 10 days later, on Dec. 19, Articles of Impeachment were filed against the president. Among the most significant allegations was that Trump “has persisted in openly and corruptly urging and soliciting Ukraine to undertake investigations for his personal political benefit.” Nonetheless, JP was confident, according Gen. Bishop, that the emails proving that Biden and his son had secretly met with Burisma officials would come to light, thus providing justification for Trump’s request for an investigation. They never did, and Trump was in fact impeached by the House based on the charges.

Thanks to Senate Republicans, Trump was acquitted in the Senate on Feb. 5. However, 48 senators voted to convict him of the charge, including Mitt Romney, who became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president of his own party. The vote took place without the emails ever coming to light.

Biden subsequently became the Democratic nominee to oppose Trump for the presidency. In August of this year, less than three months before the election, the emails that proved Biden had lied about his dealings with Ukraine still had not come to light. Why had the FBI not shared the contents of these very significant email exchanges? JP’s uncle, Dr. Ron Scott, turned to his close friend, Gen. Bishop, for advice. The general offered to reach out to a contact at Fox News in hopes that they may cover the story. Separately, the family was able to get a copy of the laptop’s hard drive into the hands of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Soon thereafter, the New York Post ran with the story provided to them by Giuliani. Fox News began running the story the same day, noting it had independently verified it. In a separate interview with Dr. Scott, he reported to me that soon thereafter his nephew JP began receiving death threats. A backup of the laptop now sits in the hands of JP’s attorney. Dr. Scott said he has personally seen its contents and they are as reported.

As for the Russians, Bishop reports he has zero doubt about the veracity of JP’s story, and that he knows of no more patriotic and loyal American family than the MacIsaacs. As for Biden, despite all the evidence to the contrary, he is sticking to the 2016 Democratic playbook, asserting it again over the weekend on “60 Minutes,” that, as Trump says, it is all, “Russia, Russia, Russia!”

Watch the full interview.

