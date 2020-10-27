http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p432E7OuWZ8/

Far-left Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner belted out another wild rant exactly one week before Election Day, claiming that President Donald Trump’s “closing strategy” is to “kill as many Americans as possible.”

“Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible,” wrote Rob Reiner on Tuesday, bizarrely suggesting that the president is trying to kill his own countrymen.

Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2020

This, of course, is not the only time the Princess Bride director has accused President Trump of murder.

A few weeks ago, Reiner appeared to reach a new level of derangement over President Trump and the coronavirus by saying that the president’s comments about “rounding a corner” on the virus is a form of “unmitigated evil” that amounts to “premeditated murder.”

“Of the 10s of thousands of lies this Sociopath has told, saying the Coronavirus has turned a corner is unmitigated evil,” wrote Reiner on Twitter. “It is premeditated murder.”

Of the 10s of thousands of lies this Sociopath has told, saying the Coronavirus has turned a corner is unmitigated evil. It is premeditated murder. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 14, 2020

When Reiner is not accusing the president of murder via the coronavirus, he is accusing the president of murder in other ways.

In August, he declared — without a shred of evidence — that President Trump’s racism is encouraging white supremacists to go out and kill black people.

“Because the President is a Racist, White Supremacists are encouraged to kill Black people,” Rob Reiner warned his some 1.2 million Twitter followers. “Because the President is Incompetent 180,000 Americans are dead.”

Because the President is a Racist, White Supremacists are encouraged to kill Black people. Because the President is Incompetent 180,000 Americans are dead. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 26, 2020

It is not clear who Reiner was referring to as white supremacists, as the director constantly uses the term to make sweeping accusations.

