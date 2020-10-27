https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/rob-reiner-says-president-trumps-closing-campaign-strategy-is-to-kill-as-many-people-as-possible/

A week ago, Rob Reiner, president of the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance, cheered as Barack Obama (finally) campaigned for Joe Biden. “And in comes the closer! President Barack Obama throwing heat,” he tweeted. But as many asked, shouldn’t Biden be the closer for his own campaign?

Now Reiner is exposing President Trump’s closing campaign strategy: to hold as many super-spreader rallies as he can to kill as many people as possible. We’re not certain of the wisdom of killing off your own supporters in the run-up to an election, but there you have it.

Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2020

We guess Trump is counting on the virus to kill people, especially Biden voters, especially quickly, seeing as it takes a while for the symptoms to manifest and Election Day is only a week away. Reiner’s followers understand his logic, though:

It’s so obvious — CraveBluWave (@joeybazzell) October 27, 2020

That appears to be the intention. — Meagan Meehan (@MeaganResists) October 27, 2020

That is exactly correct IMHO — susariffic (@susa50255324) October 27, 2020

So it seems. — Voteforyourlife! (@PluffMudDog) October 27, 2020

Looks like it — Joan McMullen (@mcmullje10) October 27, 2020

I really believe this. — Paranoid Freak (@ParanoidFreek) October 27, 2020

It’s working — Rick Franzblau (@rick_franzblau) October 27, 2020

Seems like it to me. — Whointhe? (@billiebdamned) October 27, 2020

I really wish this wasn’t true💔 — Cyndi Borowski (You Better Vote!) (@BorowskiCyndi) October 27, 2020

Sounds legit — MsDonnellyReads (@DonnellyReads) October 27, 2020

This I believe. — Sharon S Ford (@s_ford1) October 27, 2020

Exactly what I thought — Christi🌊💟❤️4AllAnimals & Always🐝Kind (@christi6112) October 27, 2020

That is so scary to think of it that way but so so true — heytiso (@heytiso) October 27, 2020

That’s what I’m thinking. Not kidding. — Jay Dee (@oceansfourlife) October 27, 2020

I know you’re somewhat kidding, but consider this: The more people are afraid of COVID, the lower the turnout and the more it helps him. Super-spreading increases fear of the virus. He absolutely is super-spreading because the effects favor him. — MemeWrangler (@BasketHerder) October 27, 2020

We don’t believe Reiner is “somewhat kidding” at all. Have you been following his account? He’s tweeted that Trump “has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands” and he can’t wait to “arrest the killer” on Election Day.

Psychopaths feed on death — Rick D Courier (@Draisnumber2R) October 27, 2020

One more week to see if I change citizenship. — oneoldvet (@bronxboy46) October 27, 2020

Can you imagine the cakewalk Trump’s reelection would be if the Chinese hadn’t sent their virus over here and the economy were up and running at full speed?

