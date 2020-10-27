https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/satanic-protester-dumps-blood-christian-preacher-d-c-prayer-rally/

(CBN NEWS) — At the huge worship event held on the National Mall in Washington, DC on Sunday, a Satanist reportedly attacked one of the organizers.

Dr. Charles Karuku with International Outreach Church prayed for our nation, which has been torn by racial riots and discrimination, to unite and “let the healing begin!”

Afterward, he was attacked by a protester who dumped blood all over him.

