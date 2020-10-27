https://thehill.com/homenews/news/523036-scaramucci-says-trump-has-united-country-it-just-happens-to-be-against-him

Former White House communications director Anthony ScaramucciAnthony ScaramucciSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 John Kelly called Trump ‘the most flawed person’ he’s ever met: report C-SPAN’s Steve Scully suspended after admitting to lying about Twitter hack MORE went after his former boss on Tuesday, saying President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they’re getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE has managed to unify the country against his presidency.

Trump is “remarkable” at unifying the country, but he “just happens to be unifying us against him,” Scaramucci said on MSNBC during a discussion about former President Obama tearing into Trump’s record.

“I applaud the president for unifying the country,” he said. “It just happens to be against him.”

Scaramucci has been critical of Trump ever since his exit from the White House, where he served as communications director for just 10 days.

Obama has not pulled any punches as he stumps for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: ‘We won’t forget this’ MORE.

On Tuesday, Obama blasted Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and slammed White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Black Americans have to ‘want to be successful’ Lincoln Project attorney on billboards lawsuit threat: ‘Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere’ Biden pushes back on Trump: ‘Crass’ to go after political rival’s children MORE for saying Black Americans “have to want to be successful.”

Trump fired back in a tweet on Tuesday after his predecessor criticized him for not getting congressional Republicans to agree to a new coronavirus relief bill, as well as recent reports about his taxes.

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,” Trump tweeted. “Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes.”

