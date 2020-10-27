http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZVM2JMEGDeg/

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough again called for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court in response to the GOP nominating and confirming a justice in the final year of President Donald Trump’s first term in office. Scarborough earlier this month called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to pack the Supreme Court “in response to Republican radicalism.”

The MSNBC host, a former GOP congressman, noted how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “lied,” made up new rules” and “then broken those rules” to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court, which he said is in their “constitutional right.” He then argued Democrats also “have the constitutional right to add a couple more justices next year.”

“The Democrats are going to expand the court unless they just want to be run over the way they were run over the past two years with Mitch McConnell changing the rules of the Senate time and time again,” Scarborough outlined. “So … that’s up to the Democrats. I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re strong enough to do it or not, but I’ll tell you what, Republicans would do it.”

“If Harry Reid had done this to them, to shove two liberals down their throats and lie through their teeth to do it both times — you know what, I’m a former Republican, but I know how Republicans think,” he continued. “We would do it in a second, and we would use Mitch McConnell’s words against him, and there wouldn’t be a thing that they could do about it. And I’ll tell you why: Because the American people have seen how disgusting Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have been over the past several years, how they have lied to the American people, how they have made up new rules, how they have then broken those rules, how they have done everything possible to get the 6-3 advantage. And guess what? Guess what, Democrats? That’s their constitutional right. They have the constitutional right to do that. And Democrats, you have the constitutional right to add a couple more justices next year. We’ll see how that goes.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

