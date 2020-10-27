https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/shocking-joe-biden-campaigns-38-circles-supporters-media-warm-springs-georgia/
But Joe Biden is ahead by 12 points!
38 circles were drawn on the ground today in Warm Springs for Joe Biden’s “rally” today.
It appears the media was sitting in a few of the circles.
AJC reporter Greg Bluestein posted this image.
I’m now in Warm Springs, where @JoeBiden will soon deliver a closing message evoking FDR not far from the “Little White House” that Roosevelt used as his private retreat. #gapol pic.twitter.com/PghBKZTn6A
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 27, 2020
Biden’s crowd.
A fire-pit-side chat beginning soon from @JoeBiden in Warm Springs, GA, as he delivers his closing argument with a week to Election Day pic.twitter.com/viuPqyxJyf
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 27, 2020
Trump supporters met Joe Biden on the road.
Man muss sagen, dass Biden in Warm Springs von deutlich mehr Trump- als Biden-Anhängern erwartet wird. Trump-Fahnen überall entlang der Straße. pic.twitter.com/G2NsaaUdxG
— Karl Doemens (@Doppelgeist60) October 27, 2020
