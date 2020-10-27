https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/shocking-joe-biden-campaigns-38-circles-supporters-media-warm-springs-georgia/

But Joe Biden is ahead by 12 points!

38 circles were drawn on the ground today in Warm Springs for Joe Biden’s “rally” today.

It appears the media was sitting in a few of the circles.

AJC reporter Greg Bluestein posted this image.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

Biden’s crowd.

Trump supporters met Joe Biden on the road.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...