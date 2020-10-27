https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-hunter-bidens-emails-dont-move-a-single-voter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) doesn’t think the Trump campaign attacks on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s foreign business dealings are landing.

In an interview with Jonathan Swan on “Axios on HBO,” Cruz reportedly said the focus on revelations from Hunter Biden’s emails isn’t an effective line of attack against the Biden campaign. “I don’t think it moves a single voter,” Cruz said.

American voters were handed an October surprise when the New York Post published emails obtained from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden. Among the revelations were emails that suggest Hunter Biden had set up meetings with foreign partners to pursue “lucrative” deals that would be “interesting to my family.” A business partner of the Biden family later came forward to allege that Joe Biden was involved in these business deals, despite Biden’s multiple denials that he had anything to do with Hunter’s foreign entanglements.

The topic came up during the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Biden, when Trump confronted Biden on the emails and asked him to explain to the American people what was going on.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life,” Biden said.

Reviewing last Thursday’s presidential debate, Cruz thought Biden had an effective counter to Trump’s attacks.

“One of Biden’s best points was when he said, ‘All of these attacks back and forth about my family and his family, they don’t matter. What matters is your family,'” Cruz said.

He added that for Trump to win, Republicans need to pivot to a positive message and ensure that the president’s supporters get to the polls.

“I think we should be unifying, we should be explaining, we should be lifting people up,” Cruz said. “I think it’s a turnout election. But my assessment of turnout is the left is showing up no matter what. That those who hate Trump will crawl over broken glass to vote against him.”

“The big unknown in this election is: Is everyone else gonna show up?”

The Nov. 3 election is just one week away. According to the Daily Caller, recent polling has shown that Biden’s 9.1-point lead over Trump has remained more or less unchanged since the New York Post published the Hunter Biden emails in mid-October.

According to the Associated Press, 58.6 million Americans have voted early, far surpassing the number of early or absentee votes in 2016. Democrats lead Republicans in the early ballot casting, but Republicans are catching up.

