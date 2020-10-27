https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/27/that-a-threat-aoc-goes-all-sorts-of-stompy-foot-claims-republicans-who-bullied-democrats-by-confirming-acb-deserve-a-response/

AOC mad. Real mad.

Funny, Ed Markey said the same thing yesterday. Ever notice when Democrats don’t get their way the first thing they think about is revenge? They don’t look at themselves or ponder what it could be about their agenda or platform that caused them to LOSE AN ELECTION in the first place. No no, they just want to make the other side PAY.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, look at AOC’s follow-up tweet:

Constitutionally filling a seat on SCOTUS is playing hardball? K.

Such babies.

Reid changed the rules that made this possible, if they don’t like it, they should talk to him.

Impossible.

SEE?

Psh, why stop at six more? Let’s at ELEVENTY MILLION MORE!

Went. They WENT crazy.

Years ago.

That ACB meme never gets old.

And neither will her confirmation.

Booyah.

***

