AOC mad. Real mad.

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Funny, Ed Markey said the same thing yesterday. Ever notice when Democrats don’t get their way the first thing they think about is revenge? They don’t look at themselves or ponder what it could be about their agenda or platform that caused them to LOSE AN ELECTION in the first place. No no, they just want to make the other side PAY.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, look at AOC’s follow-up tweet:

Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Constitutionally filling a seat on SCOTUS is playing hardball? K.

Change the rules when you don’t get your way? — JoeyW1966 (@JosephWavrusa) October 27, 2020

Such babies.

Reid changed the rules that made this possible, if they don’t like it, they should talk to him.

Expand your IQ — Ed Hodge (@hodge_e) October 27, 2020

Impossible.

So you lost and now, like a child, are pouting because you lost. When are you up for re-election? — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) October 27, 2020

It’s funny to watch Democrats react emotionally every time Republicans refuse to do as they say. Why should the court be expanded? For the good of the country, or to teach Republicans a “lesson”? This shit is so predictable….. — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) October 27, 2020

SEE?

Okay – when Trump wins – he should immediately appoint 6 more SCOTUS picks. Thank you – great idea. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 27, 2020

Psh, why stop at six more? Let’s at ELEVENTY MILLION MORE!

How about term limits instead for all three branches of government? Repeal the 17th amendment and cap US Reps at 8 years of service… and Supreme Court justices at 12. Packing the courts is an idiotic idea that only escalates the extremism of your side. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) October 27, 2020

We just played by the rules ‘You’ set. You know, actual rules. pic.twitter.com/UpptvglsrX — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 27, 2020

You really should study and learn from history – you’re pretty off base here. — johnab (@jabhawki) October 27, 2020

The left has gone crazy. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 27, 2020

Went. They WENT crazy.

Years ago.

The court has been 9 for 200 years, we can live with it being 9 for another 200. It is a Court, not a Legislative body. — Jim Kaldem (@jimkaldem) October 27, 2020

That ACB meme never gets old.

And neither will her confirmation.

Booyah.

***

