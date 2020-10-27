https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/the-florida-grim-reaper-guy-weighs-in-on-the-swearing-in-of-amy-coney-barrett/

You would think Dems might spare a moment and note the importance of having a Black Supreme Court Justice swear-in a woman to the Court. . .

While the Democrats are howling at the sky somewhere, bedecked in their Halloween Handmaid’s Tale outfits, the real Party of Diversity is watching a woman Supreme Court Justice being sworn in by a black Supreme Court Justice. The Republican Party is the party of ALL Americans! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 27, 2020

. . .But, nah. Here’s Florida lawyer and Dem operative Daniel Uhlfelder — the Grim Reaper guy — with his hot take on her swearing-in:

Justice Pubic Hair in my coke & Grab em by the pussy president just swore in a handmaid at Superspreader during an election. Vote! — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 27, 2020

We expect there are many out there who feel this same way:

You’re the reason I’m voting for Trump. https://t.co/8yz3jhTTms — RBe (@RBPundit) October 27, 2020

