https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/the-florida-grim-reaper-guy-weighs-in-on-the-swearing-in-of-amy-coney-barrett/

You would think Dems might spare a moment and note the importance of having a Black Supreme Court Justice swear-in a woman to the Court. . .

. . .But, nah. Here’s Florida lawyer and Dem operative Daniel Uhlfelder — the Grim Reaper guy — with his hot take on her swearing-in:

We expect there are many out there who feel this same way:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...