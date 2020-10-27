https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-york-post-endorses-president-trump-reelection-2020/

Newspaper endorsements have lost a lot of their weight over the years because the media has become so overwhelmingly liberal. When papers like the Washington Post and the New York Times endorse Democrats over and over and over, it gets to a point where no one really cares.

So when a newspaper endorses a Republican, or more specifically President Trump, it really stands out because you’re not expecting it.

That’s what makes this special.

From the New York Post:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

The New York Post endorses President Donald J. Trump for re-election We can return to the explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity we had before the pandemic. We can have economic freedom and opportunity, and resist cancel culture and censorship. We can put annus horribilis, 2020, behind us and make America great again, again. We can do all this — if we make the right choice on Nov. 3. The New York Post endorses President Donald J. Trump for re-election. Elections are always about the economy, but never more so than this year. So a reminder: Until the necessary shutdown to fight the coronavirus, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century. African American unemployment was 6.8 percent, the lowest figure since 1972. Adults out of the workforce for years found new prospects; for 17 months of Trump’s term, there were 1 million more job openings than people unemployed. That drove up salaries. For the first time in a decade, wage growth exceeded 3 percent year-over-year. It also narrowed the wealth gap. Between 2016 and 2019, real median incomes rose the most, 9 percent, for those without a high school diploma. Real median incomes declined 2.3 percent for those with a college degree, mostly because older workers retired, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances.

Read the whole thing here.

Trump clearly appreciated the endorsement.

The Post didn’t endorse anyone in 2016.

The Post declined to endorse anyone in 2016, this year it supports Trump. It’s a common tale among conservatives. https://t.co/rHjqGc8TRf — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 26, 2020

The New York Post endorses President Donald J. Trump for re-election. https://t.co/IyB7N1lfr1 pic.twitter.com/4TdLiJpA7t — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 26, 2020

This was an excellent endorsement for Trump to get.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

