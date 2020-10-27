https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tony-bobulinski-will-play-recordings-of-biden-operatives-begging-him-to-stay-quiet/
Should be a very interesting Tucker Carlson show tomorrow night…
Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China. The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details. Bobulinski sits for an extended interview Tuesday night at 8p ET on #FoxNews
According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski’s revelations will “bury” the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas deals. https://t.co/Ve519sr5oA
BREAKING: Tucker Carlson’s show tomorrow night will be devoted entirely to an interview with Tony Bobulinksi, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower whose explosive e-mails show that Joe Biden himself was deeply involved in Hunter’s foreign business dealings.
