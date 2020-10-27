https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/top-pollster-trump-gaining-black-voter-support-gop-president-memory-video/

Top 2016 pollsters Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar Group and Matt Towery of Insider Advantage joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night to discuss the latest 2020 election numbers.

Both Cahaly and Towery told Sean President Trump has the highest numbers in the black community of any presidential candidate

Both pollsters are seeing the momentum for President Trump.

Matt Towery: We are seeing African Americans at 14-15% in these polls… Now I have been doing this for a long time as a candidate, as a pollster, as a columnist and I have never seen a Republican with 15% of the African American vote or thereabouts this close to an election — Ever! In the entire time I’ve polled. Now it could melt down a little bit but it could also melt up!

