https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-trump-campaign-official-decimates-cnns-cuomo-over-clownish-pandemic-behavior-double-standard-on-rules

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the Trump campaign, teed off Monday on CNN host Chris Cuomo, highlighting the clownish behavior that Cuomo and his brother, Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, engaged in during the pandemic and the repeated instances where Cuomo has allegedly broken pandemic-related rules.

“Your own brother, the governor of New York, said that every time he turned to the administration, the federal government was there was with everything that he needed and he got everything that he asked for,” Murtaugh said.

“He did not say that,” Cuomo claimed. “And that is not what happened.”

“Yes, he absolutely did,” Murtaugh responded.

After another brief exchange, Murtaugh highlighted how when Cuomo routinely interviewed his brother during the pandemic that they acted in a clownish manner.

“Your brother predicted a ventilator shortage, he said he needed 40,000 ventilators or people would die. That shortage never materialized because the president engaged the private sector and the government to create the equipment, the PPE, the gowns, the gloves, and the ventilators that we need,” Murtaugh said. “And so listen, Chris, I find it curious, speaking of your brother, you’re going to ask me these self-righteous questions and talk about people taking it seriously, does this look like a couple of guys who were taking it seriously? You had your brother on for the Cuomo brothers comedy hour, joking about the size of the Q-tip that you would need for his nose to get a test.”

Cuomo later claimed that it was “very funny” and that it America “needed comfort” because “the country was hurting.”

“You’re the one who lectured me with the picture of my brother and I, which was very funny, and at a time that the country was hurting. And the country needed comfort.”

After Murtaugh continued to hammer Cuomo, he claimed that Murtaugh took his “swing” and “missed.”

“Well, I mean, have you asked your brother about sending COVID-positive patients into nursing homes?” Murtaugh asked.

“First of all, he never sent any, and you know that,” Cuomo claimed. “You know that New York state is 46th out of 50th.”

“No? Well someone did,” Murtaugh responded. “He just wrote a book about leadership, though. I thought that means taking responsibility.”

Cuomo then attacked the administration for not wearing masks at one point, saying, “I’m about a president sending the right message.”

“Then why did you get reprimanded by your own apartment building?” Murtaugh said, noting Cuomo’s hypocritical behavior. “Why did you get reprimanded from your apartment building for failing to wear a mask after having been told before?”

“We know you broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons,” Murtaugh noted. “Everyone knows you broke it. And then you came home and you pretended to rise up from your basement like Lazarus, even though you had already broken quarantine while you were COVID-positive.”

Cuomo erupted, claiming that Murtaugh was mocking him for getting sick, to which Murtaugh responded to by saying, “I’m not mocking you getting sick. I’m pointing out that you broke quarantine and went out to a place in the Hamptons while you were COVID-positive.”

“Now you’re going to lecture me about who obeys what rules?” Murtaugh added.

WATCH:

“We know you broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons,” @TimMurtaugh confronted Chris Cuomo. “And then you came home and you pretended to rise up from your basement like Lazarus even though you had already broken quarantine while you were covid positive.”

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tKzA3OkZN2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

