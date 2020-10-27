https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-activist-female-only-beauty-pageant

A Canadian transgender activist has filed a human rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants after not being selected by the female-only pageant because she still has male genitalia.

What are the details?

Jessica Yaniv, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv, filed the complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario this week alleging “discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression and sex, in violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code,” according to a news release from the Justice Centre, which is providing legal counsel to the pageant.

Yaniv is reportedly seeking $10,000 in damages for “injury to dignity and feelings” and is requesting the tribunal rule that no organization can turn someone away solely because they have male genitalia.

But according to the Justice Centre, Yaniv, a “serial complainant,” was intentionally dishonest, failing to disclose to the pageant that she still had male genitalia at the time of her application.

Here’s more from the news release:

Yaniv has male genitals and was born a biological male, but now self-identifies as female. In May 2019, Yaniv applied to be a contestant in the Pageant, and was tentatively accepted. Yaniv did not mention being transgender prior to applying. At the time, Canada Galaxy Pageants had a formal policy of accepting genetic females as contestants, but would still accept transgender females who had fully transitioned and no longer had male genitals. This policy was noted in all paperwork and on the website. The pageant’s policy has since been revised to include “genetic females and fully transitioned.”

Furthermore, the pageant’s reported policy at the time specifically excluded contestants with male genitalia since the contestants — which can include girls as young as 6 years old — share a common changing room. Not even contestants’ fathers are allowed in the room, much less strangers with male anatomy.

“Biological women and girls must continue to have the freedom to associate with other biological women and girls in activities that serve their unique interests and needs as females,” said Allison Kindle Pejovic, a staff lawyer with the Justice Centre. “Further, this beauty pageant has already made reasonable accommodations for fully transitioned transgender females without male genitals.

“It is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have safe, secure female-only places where they won’t have to worry about seeing male genitals, or having individuals with male genitals looking at them,” she added.

What else?



This is not the first time Yaniv has made headlines for making outrageous human rights complaints.

Last July, she filed 16 human rights complaints against salon workers in Canada who refused to wax her male genitals. Then in December, she raised another stink after being refused service at a gynecology office.

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

