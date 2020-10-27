https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/523002-trump-calls-fox-disappointing-for-airing-obama-speech

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they’re getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE bashed Fox News repeatedly on Tuesday, agitated that the network was airing a campaign speech from former President Obama.

The president expressed his displeasure with the network’s programming decision while Obama’s speech was airing live and again when speaking to reporters at the White House.

“I only saw he was on Fox. And Fox puts him on all the time, and they put sleepy Joe on all the time,” Trump said of Obama’s speech before leaving for a rally in Michigan. “What they should do is they should show the picture of sleepy Joe yesterday when he rushed to Pennsylvania because he saw that I had 25,000 people at each event.”

“Fox, Fox is very disappointing… This would not have happened with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that,” Trump added, referring to the former chairman of Fox News who resigned in 2016 amid sexual misconduct allegations and died in 2017.

The president has for months had a love-hate public relationship with Fox News. He watches the network regularly, tweeting clips from its shows and responding to programming in real time.

He frequently calls into Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityGraham dismisses criticism from Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs Biden: Johnson should be ‘ashamed’ for suggesting family profited from their name Trafalgar chief pollster predicts Trump victory: Polls ‘predominantly missing the hidden vote’ MORE‘s show and “Fox & Friends” and praises late night hosts like Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamTrump’s test sparks fears of spread: Here’s who he met in last week Fox News tops broadcast networks for first time in 3rd quarter Will Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? MORE. The president brought on Scott Atlas, a frequent Fox News contributor with no expertise in infectious diseases, as a White House adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Fox’s news side, lashing out at Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Republican National Committee chair warns of ‘most progressive, radical takeover of our country’ if Biden wins Chris Wallace teases Sunday interview with ‘bestie’ Ice Cube MORE and its polling operation and complaining that the network is not as favorable to him as it was when he first ran for office.

“The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews. They are a whole different deal,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere!”

The president later hit the network mid-Obama speech, responding in real time to the former president’s comments that Trump had paid minimal income tax in recent years.

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,” Trump tweeted. “Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes.”

