https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-camp-releases-comical-ad-showing-potus-tossing-maga-hats-at-opponents

A Trump ad posted to President Donald Trump’s YouTube page on Tuesday shows POTUS mockingly tossing the iconic red “Make America Great Again” hats at opponents of the Right, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and an apparent Left-wing rioter.

The music in the comical ad is to the tune of the Village People’s “YMCA,” except “M-A-G-A” is being sung.

A MAGA hat thrown by Trump is edited to mockingly be the cause of Clinton falling down some stairs in one clip, and suffering a medical episode in another — both real incidents.

The first clip of Clinton falling actually happened back in 2018, while she was in India.

“Hillary Clinton’s trip to India started off on the wrong foot Monday when she slipped twice while descending the stairs of a historic palace, video footage shows,” The New York Post reported at the time. “The former presidential nominee, who is visiting the country to promote her book, kicked off her sandals after the second slip at Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, according to footage posted by the Daily Mail. She stepped down the rest of the stone stairs with former top aide Huma Abedin trailing behind her.”

The second clip of Clinton happened near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign at a 9/11 event. Fox News reported at the time:

The Democratic presidential nominee fell on her way into her van and had to be helped by her security, according to witnesses and video of her leaving. She was “clearly having some type of medical episode,” a law enforcement source told Fox News. After more than an hour of radio silence, Clinton’s campaign issued a statement saying the former Secretary of State “felt overheated,” and later Sunday issued another release blaming the episode on pneumonia and dehydration.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” said Dr. Lisa R. Bardack, following the medical episode. “On Friday, during follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”

In an earlier portion of the ad, a MAGA hat thrown by Trump takes out Biden before he is heard saying, “C’mon man!”

The campaign also took a clip of an apparent rioter getting hit with an object police used to disperse a crowd, instead getting hit with a Trump-tossed MAGA hat.

WATCH:

On the same day, the Tump campaign posted a lengthy, more serious ad hitting Biden. The video has already amassed 4.6 million views on Twitter.

“Joe Biden doesn’t support American workers,” the text of the ad starts, before featuring video of Biden stated his support for the NAFTA trade deal.

The ad showcases clips of media figures admitting the failures of the Obama/Biden presidency and the false promise that the Democratic administration made to renegotiate the trade deal.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

