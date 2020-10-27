https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/27/trump-campaign-denies-pulling-ads-from-florida-n1097946

Bloomberg reported earlier today that the Trump campaign had pulled advertising in the state of Florida, alleging that the campaign is low on cash and concentrating its final ad buys in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign denied the report.

“The Bloomberg story is horribly wrong and should never have been written,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to PJ Media. “The campaign, with the RNC coordinated buy, is up with a seven-figure buy in Florida on broadcast TV alone.”

“In addition, in Florida, we are up with six figures in local cable, six figures in Spanish language, and six figures on radio,” he added. “Our ad buying week by week in the state has been consistent, and the reporting on this issue demonstrates a clear misunderstanding of how ad buying works (and in some cases a misunderstanding of simple addition and subtraction).”

“Last week we announced a $55 million buy over the final two weeks, which is a 40 percent increase over our previous levels,” Murtaugh continued. “Just yesterday we added $6 million on top of that for the final week. Including Florida, the Trump campaign is on television in 12 states and also nationally. This is sloppy reporting at the highest level.”

Murtaugh demanded a retraction from Bloomberg.

“The Bloomberg story about Trump campaign ad buying is horribly wrong & must be retracted,” he tweeted. “It is wrong in every aspect. Not even a call to the campaign before publishing.” He called Bloomberg’s reporting “irresponsible.”

Bloomberg moved a completely false story about ad spending. We are up in FL with a 7 figure buy, plus 6 figures in local cable, 6 figures in Spanish & 6 figures on radio. Irresponsible reporting that was never checked with the Trump campaign. The story should be retracted. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

The Bloomberg story about Trump campaign ad buying is horribly wrong & must be retracted. It is wrong in every aspect. Not even a call to the campaign before publishing. They used quotes from me taken from a conversation on ANOTHER TOPIC. Sloppy reporting at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/e9fJESrCWb — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comments from the Trump campaign refuting Bloomberg’s claims.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

