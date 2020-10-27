https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-president-social-media-biden/2020/10/27/id/993949

President Donald Trump is up against a mainstream media and a social media complex that is “just totally in the pocket of the Democrats” and is censoring “real news” from getting to voters, his son Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday.

“They are doing whatever they can to fight for them, and that’s what we’re up against,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “So we have to be on the ground, we have to be everywhere to bring that message to people to make sure they understand what’s at stake.”

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have engaged in “censorship” concerning “Joe Biden’s corruption and the Biden family being totally compromised by all of these foreign powers with millions and millions of millions of dollars that Joe Biden knew about,” Trump Jr. added.

He further railed that the sites’ actions have put the “basic rights of freedom of speech” on the table, as “big tech and the mainstream media” are doing what they can “to make sure people don’t get to have a voice and that message can’t be heard.”

Trump Jr. also said Biden will be “pushed around by the radical left,” as evidenced by his choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

“Does anyone believe he can stand up, period, but let alone to the radical left that controls and dominates his party?” said Trump Jr. “He’s going to be a total puppet. Look at all the things he’s flip-flopped on over his entire career … he doesn’t have the energy or stamina for this job, but he certainly doesn’t have it to stand against the radical left.”

Trump Jr. also talked about a huge sign that was posted recently in Nevada calling for him to be a presidential candidate in 2024, emphasizing that his only focus is getting his father reelected.

The president’s son went on to praise new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a “rock star” and complained that the “liberals and the feminists, they hate that.”

“I don’t understand what they want,” said Trump Jr. “You’ve got an incredibly accomplished woman on the Supreme Court, but now once they get this, they’ve got the change the rules … they are the totalitarian people. They are the dictators.”

