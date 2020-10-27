https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-rally-voters-nevada-and-arizona-wednesday-biden-conduct-business?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Wednesday heads to Arizona to rally supporters in a state that he and other Republican presidential candidates have won since 1996 but now appears in jeopardy.

Trump, in the final six days of his contest with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, will hold two rallies, including one in Bullhead City, Arizona, across the Colorado River from Nevada.

Trump’s 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, won Nevada by just 2.5 points. The narrow margin has prompted the Trump reelection campaign to try to win the state to help its candidate get the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win in 2020.

The president in September held a rally at a Nevada airport that drew thousands of supporters in violation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

On Tuesday, at several rallies across Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska, Trump spoke of a need to lift coronavirus restrictions and send children back to school.

He touted the speed with which his young son, Baron, recovered from the novel virus, and criticized the Democratic governors of Michigan and Wisconsin. “Let’s get your governor to open it up,” said Trump to a crowd in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Biden on Wednesday will be in Wilmington, Del., home of his campaign headquarters, for the day. He will deliver a speech in the afternoon about the pandemic and his plan to protect the insurance coverage of millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris was in Nevada on Tuesday night.

“A path to the White House runs right through this field,” said Harris from a Las Vegas park. Like Trump, she will travel to Arizona on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a campaign rally at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan on Wednesday evening – his third rally in battleground Michigan this month.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says, the race in Michigan “has tightened significantly” according to their internal poll numbers, public poll numbers and in the campaign’s data modeling.

Trump trails in Arizona by 2 percentage points and 7.2 points in national polls, according to the RealClearPolitics polls average.

Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 voters in 2016, the narrowest margin of victory in the state’s history of presidential elections.

With the election less than one week away, Biden is enjoying a national lead in the polls and a tightening lead in most battleground states.

