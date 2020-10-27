https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/twitter-censors-eric-holder-for-tweeting-disputed-and-misleading-information-about-the-election/

Twitter is now censoring Eric Holder and slapped it’s “disputed” and “misleading” label on this tweet of his from earlier this morning:

Twitter censors Eric Holder for tweeting misleading information about U.S. elections

It looks like Twitter took issue with the former Attorney General for giving his opinion that, “it’s too late to use the mails” and get a ballot in on time:

He issued a second tweet a few hours later that wasn’t censored by Twitter that omitted the “it’s too late” part:

You know, this is exactly the sort of thing Twitter shouldn’t be censoring but here we are:

They’re just begging Congress to come and regulate them at this point, no matter who wins in a week.

