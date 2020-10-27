https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/twitter-censors-eric-holder-for-tweeting-disputed-and-misleading-information-about-the-election/

Twitter is now censoring Eric Holder and slapped it’s “disputed” and “misleading” label on this tweet of his from earlier this morning:

Twitter censors Eric Holder for tweeting misleading information about U.S. elections

It looks like Twitter took issue with the former Attorney General for giving his opinion that, “it’s too late to use the mails” and get a ballot in on time:

It’s too late to use the mails. Given Supreme Court rulings I urge everyone to now vote in person; early vote or use drop boxes. Protect your health but don’t let the Court and the deliberately crippled Postal Service deprive you of your most precious civil right. Plan your vote. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 27, 2020

He issued a second tweet a few hours later that wasn’t censored by Twitter that omitted the “it’s too late” part:

Given Supreme Court rulings on mail ballots and Trump’s effort to undermine the Postal Service, I strongly suggest that you now vote in person – try early voting or find a drop box. Protect your health but don’t let anyone deprive you of your most precious right. Have a plan. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 27, 2020

You know, this is exactly the sort of thing Twitter shouldn’t be censoring but here we are:

The former attorney general thinks it is now too risky to vote by mail: https://t.co/9YBL7NU8WC — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) October 27, 2020

They’re just begging Congress to come and regulate them at this point, no matter who wins in a week.

