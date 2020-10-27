https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-censors-us-president-trump-questions-election-integrity/

This is criminal action by Twitter.

It is electioneering.

The social media giant again today censored President Trump’s account after he questioned mail-in voting integrity.

There have been dozens of studies that prove mail-in voting is not as secure as in person voting.

There is a reason that Democrats and the fake news media supports it.

There is also a reason why even the most populous countries require voter ID and in person voting.

But it’s even worse this time.

Breitbart.com reported:

Twitter now displays a warning label over the tweet, warning users that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.” The platform has gone a step further than the previous times it censored the President, on this occasion preventing users from retweeting it directly, instead forcing them to “quote tweet” it by adding their own message — and only after making users click through three screens in the process. The removal of direct retweets during the election period is an attempt to add “friction” to the user experience, a way to slow down virality.

But the tech giants are determined to control this election and what can be reported.

And the cowardly Republicans in Congress do nothing.

