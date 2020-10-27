https://www.theblaze.com/news/sisters-stab-chicago-mask-sanitizer

Chicago police say that two sisters held down a store employee and stabbed him 27 times after he told them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer provided by the business.

The startling incident unfolded on Sunday at Snipes, an athletic clothing store, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police allege that 21-year-old Jessica Hill and her sister 18-year-old Jayla Hill entered the store at about 6 p.m. and were asked to put on masks and apply hand sanitizer over the coronavirus pandemic.

The two refused and began to argue with the 32-year-old man, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

James says that the altercation became violent when one of the sisters punched the employee in the chest, and then Jayla Hill grabbed him by the hair as Jessica Hill stabbed him.

The man was stabbed 27 times in the chest, back and arms, and was later sent to Mount Sinai Hospital. Police say the sisters also struck him with a trash can and kicked him as he fell down.

The two women were arrested at the scene and treated for minor lacerations.

Prosecutors say that surveillance video and statements from witnesses show that the victim did not provoke the attack by striking or pushing the women.

The victim was hospitalized and received treatment, prosecutors said, noting he did have puncture wounds “all over his body,” WTTW-TV reported. Another report said the man was in critical condition.

The women were charged with attempted murder and held without bond. A defense lawyer for the two women said in court that they had never been in trouble with the law, and were planning to attend college.

Cook County Judge Mary Catherine Marubio said she initially believed it was a domestic violence incident because of the unusual number of stab wounds.

“It’s the complete randomness of this,” Marubio said. “That’s terrifying for a community.”

