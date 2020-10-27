http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0YRKsEHADuE/

North Carolina veterans slammed “hypocrite” Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham on Tuesday for touting his military service in a recently released ad while he is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve.

Cunningham released an ad on Monday touting his military service, saying:

Here in North Carolina, more than 1.1 million workers were being tested as a country. But Cal Cunningham has always run to the fight. After 9/11 he volunteered, serving with troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, Cunningham learned. A country comes before party, especially in times like these. Cal will work with both parties when it’s right and stand up to his own party when they’re wrong. I’m Cal Cunningham. I approved this message because working together, I know we could meet this test.

The ad arises as the U.S. Army Reserve is currently investigating the North Carolina Democrat for potentially violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) by having an extramarital affair with another veteran’s wife.

In response to the ad, three veterans released statements Tuesday torching Cunningham for touting his military service.

Arnold Marshall, a Navy veteran, said in a statement:

Cunningham doesn’t get to tout his military experience at the same time that he’s facing a potential court-martial. It’s a slap in the face to all of us who proudly uphold our military values long after we’ve left active duty. Cunningham should be ashamed of himself and must immediately remove his ad from TV.

Sean Kilbane, an Army veteran, said in a statement:

Cunningham’s new ad dishonors the United States Army. He is under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve and could be dishonorably discharged, yet he is using the military as a selling point for his candidacy. This new low further proves that Cunningham is a fraud who will say anything to get elected. I am disgusted that someone like Cunningham would try to devalue the high standard of the military just so he can attempt to save his failed candidacy.

Tim Woods, a Navy veteran, said in a statement:

Cal Cunningham is the ultimate hypocrite: touting his role as a JAG officer even as he’s under Army Reserve investigation himself for betraying a fellow servicemember. The fact that Cunningham would air this kind of deceptive ad despite the damning questions surrounding his misconduct and judgment raise even more concerns about his lack of honor and character.

Woods added, “He is not fit to serve North Carolina in the United States Senate.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

