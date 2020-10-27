https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-philadelphia-cops-walter-wallace-riots

Viral videos captured the mayhem taking place against Philadelphia police on Monday night after the police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.

Authorities

fatally shot Wallace, who was reportedly armed with a knife as police responded to a scene of a domestic incident. During the incident, Wallace reportedly strode toward officers and refused to drop his knife.

You can read more on Wallace’s killing

here, which was captured on bodycam footage.

What are the details?

According to

Newsweek, many videos emerged across Twitter on Monday night, showing attacks on police officers.

In some of the videos, officers can be seen

running for cover as rioters attack.

The outlet added, “One video also appears to show an officer being struck by a pickup truck near 52nd and Walnut. The officer is reported to be a 56-year-old female sergeant who suffered a broken leg after being hit by the vehicle.”



Journalist Andy Ngo shared footage of what appeared to be the incident in question.

He captioned the tweet, “At the Philadelphia BLM riot, a cop got hit or run over by a speeding vehicle.”

The unnamed female officer reportedly wasn’t the only officer to suffer injuries in connection to Monday night’s riots.

WCAU-TV

reported that at least 30 police officers were injured in the line of duty as violent protesters smashed windows, looted, and set vehicles on fire.

“All the officers, except for the one struck by the truck, had been treated and released as of early Tuesday,” WCAU reported.

“Police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds,” the station’s report continued. “More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare. The crowd largely dispersed then.”

Authorities also said that at least five police vehicles and one fire department vehicle were vandalized.

At least 30 people were arrested in connection with the riots and looting.

What else?

Newsweek reported that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that the shooting, and the subsequent video, “raises many questions” and announced an investigation into the incident.

“Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said. “While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist.”

“I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace’s family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled,” she added.

