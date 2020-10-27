https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/acb

On today’s show, Steven examines the overnight rioting and looting in Philadelphia after another police shooting, and then looks at the top leftist meltdowns over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Then he examines YouTube’s new fact-checking policies and how they favor Joe Biden. Finally, he offers a take on Biden’s backers, and how most are establishment elitists, contrasted with Trump’s support among small business owners and the working class.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

