http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cSJJ23o3dlQ/

An apparent disagreement over protest leadership broke out in Philadelphia Tuesday night between BLM and Antifa protesters. Following the squabble, the two factions decided to go separate ways.

“Current scene in Philadelphia where a couple hundred BLM/ANTIFA came to march for Walter Wallace,” Savanah Hernandez tweeted. “Inner fighting between the two groups resulted in the two marches splitting off.”

Current scene in Philadelphia where a couple hundred BLM/ANTIFA came to march for Walter Wallace. Inner fighting between the two groups resulted in the two marches splitting off. pic.twitter.com/ipRJSThgDG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 27, 2020

The dispute led to the destruction of at least one Black Lives Matter flag by a person wearing black bloc. The argument seemed to be based on what direction the protesters should take.

Journalist Elijah Schaffer tweeted a different view of the skirmish.

“PHILLY: black bloc anarchists, black lives matter, & socialists get into a fight over who should lead the protest and where to head,” Schaffer tweeted. “They were actively pushing press back to prevent people from filming.”

PHILLY: black bloc anarchists, black lives matter, & socialists get into a fight over who should lead the protest and where to head They were actively pushing press back to prevent people from filming It’s a tactic commonly used to prevent bad optics

pic.twitter.com/Etfu6eWfOw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 27, 2020

The second night of protests turned violent as BLM protesters began striking police officers. Protesters attempted to block the video recording, Schaffer said.

PHILLY: black bloc anarchists, black lives matter, & socialists get into a fight over who should lead the protest and where to head They were actively pushing press back to prevent people from filming It’s a tactic commonly used to prevent bad optics

pic.twitter.com/Etfu6eWfOw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 27, 2020

The unrest began after two officers shot and killed an armed Black man, Walter Wallace, Jr. Video shot by a witness shows Wallace approaching two police officers around a car and into a street. Officers ordered Wallace repeatedly to drop the knife before firing.

Wallace continued approaching the retreating officers with the knife extended toward the police. Multiple shots rang out and Wallace fell to the ground. A responding police officer loaded Wallace into a vehicle and drove him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

