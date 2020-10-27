https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/joe-biden-calls-kamalas-husband-kamalas-wife/

Now it’s that Doug Emhoff is “Kamala’s wife.”

The verbal blunders from Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee for president, just keep coming.

How he’s calling Doug Emhoff, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ spouse, her “wife.”

Joe Biden calls Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife” pic.twitter.com/xUAwd4FySw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

A commentary at Twitchy said, “It’s really nice that Joe Biden is already so cozy with Kamala Harris’ family. They’re running makes, after all, and it’s important that he get to know them as well as possible.”

The posting continued, “It’d be one thing if he just misspoke. Stumbled over his words. But this has been happening for quite some time now. We’re pretty sure this officially constitutes a pattern.”

Just a day earlier, it was reported Biden apparently couldn’t remember who is president now.

“This is the most consequential election in a long long time, and the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be four more years of George, uh, George, uh …”

His wife, Jill Biden, sitting beside him, muttered “Trump” under her breath.

President Trump took notice.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name,” he wrote on Twitter. “Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!”

Biden apparently was thinking of George W. Bush, president from 2001-09, or George H.W. who was in office from 1989-93.

DailyMail.com compiled a list of Biden’s misstatements during this election season. Here are just a few selections from that list.

Aug. 8, 2019: He told the Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Aug. 9: Biden, asked about genders, said, “There are at least three.”

Aug. 24: While speaking in Keene, New Hampshire, Biden stated: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

Nov. 2: Biden claimed he was in Ohio when actually he was in Iowa.

Dec. 5: He called a voter a “damn liar” and “fat” for asking a question about his son.

On Feb. 9 he called a 21-year-old woman a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Feb. 24: In South Carolina he claimed to be running “for the United States Senate.”

Feb. 25: He said “150 million” people had been killed by guns since 2007.

March 3: He got mixed up about Super Tuesday, calling it “Super Thursday.”

His version of the Declaration of Independence, during that speech: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing.”

March 4: He confused his wife with his sister on stage at a rally in California.

March 10: Biden said he would ban the “AR-14” rifle. It’s actually the AR-15.

April: He apparently forgot Barack Obama’s name when talking about Crimea. He called him “president … my boss.”

May 22: Biden told talk-radio personality Charlamagne tha God that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Aug. 31: He descended into verbal soup in Pittsburgh, saying: “COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years. Look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, it’s uh, I mean think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years.”

Sept. 20: Biden said that 200 million Americans had died of the coronavirus. Combined with his claim of 150 million dead from guns, the death toll is more than the population of the U.S.

Sept. 21: He changed the Pledge of Allegiance to say: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.”

Oct. 12: He appeared to forget Mitt Romney’s name. He said, “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.”

Oct. 24: He says during an online appearance, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

