President Donald Trump on Tuesday will host a campaign rally in West Salem, Wisconsin.

The rally is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. EST.

The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.

It is seven days until the presidential election.

