President Trump is holding a total of three rallies on Tuesday with just 7 days until Election Day.

Trump wrapped up his first rally in Lansing, Michigan and headed over to West Salem, Wisconsin for rally number two before heading to Omaha, Nebraska.

Tens of thousands of supporters came out to see President Trump today in Michigan in Wisconsin.

President Trump left West Salem, Wisconsin and headed over to Omaha, Nebraska for his third rally of the day scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM EDT.

The house is packed in freezing Omaha!

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is talking to mostly media sitting inside of 38 circles in Georgia.

Air Force One touched down at 8:50 PM EDT and the crowd went wild.

Estimated 29,000 in attendance tonight in Omaha!

President Trump brought up Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s associate and whistleblower who came forward and confirmed Joe Biden was selling out his public office to the Communist Chinese Party.

