President Trump is holding a total of three rallies on Tuesday with just 7 days until Election Day.

Trump wrapped up his first rally in Lansing, Michigan and headed over to West Salem, Wisconsin for rally number two scheduled to begin at 5:45 PM EDT.

Thousands of Michiganders came out to see President Trump and thousands more packed the house in Wisconsin at MotorSports Management Company.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is talking to mostly media sitting inside of 38 circles in Georgia.

Air Force One touched down at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 5:30 PM EDT and he will take his motorcade to the event which is about 15 minutes away.

