Violent anti-police rioters, identified by journalists as being from Black Lives Matter, overwhelmed law enforcement officials in Philadelphia last night, forcing them to retreat.

The rioters attacked the police in response to two police officers who shot a man who approached them while he was allegedly armed with knife.

Philadelphia is a Democratic-controlled city that has a liberal district attorney, Larry Krasner, who is backed by megadonor George Soros.

WATCH:

Police run away and retreat from a mob of BLM rioters in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/mcRONzebDl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.

