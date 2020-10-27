https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-president-trump-plays-video-exposes-joe-biden-favoring-china-video/

During a Pennsylvania campaign rally, President Trump played a video that exposes a disturbing pattern of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden speaking positively about China.

On a big screen Biden was shown saying, “I’m supporting NAFTA because I think it is a positive thing to do, and I do not pretend to be an expert on international trade matters.”

In a past interview CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden, “When you ran for president and when Barack Obama ran for president, you both said you would renegotiate NAFTA. You didn’t.”

Bernie Sanders was shown saying, “Trade agreements like NAFTA and permanent normal trade relations with China, which forced American workers to compete against people that are making pennies an hour, has resulted in the loss of 160,000 jobs.”

CNN correspondent John King said, “The president is absolutely right when he says that China has been cheating for 25 years and that Bill Clinton didn’t do enough about it. George W. Bush didn’t do enough about it. Barack Obama didn’t do enough about it. That was easy.”

Old footage showed former President Obama saying, “What? How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden said in the past, “A rising China is an incredibly positive development for not only China, but the United States and the rest of the world.”

Biden said also, “Rising China is a positive, positive development. It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper.”

Joe Biden stated, “We want to see China rise.”

Biden said, “China is a great nation and we should hope for their continued expansion.”

Biden also made these statements below.

“China is not our enemy. We talk about China as our competitors.”

“We should be helping. The idea that China is going to eat our lunch is bizarre.”

“China is going to eat our lunch. Come on, man. They’re not bad folks, folks.”

“China’s not a problem.”

In an interview CNN’s Jake Tapper said, “Allowing China into the World Trade Organization, which you supported, extending most favored nation status to China, which you supported. Those steps allowed China to take advantage of the United States by using our own open trade deals against us. Do you think in retrospect that you were naïve about China?”

Joe Biden answered, “No.”

President Trump fulfilled a campaign promise of ending NAFTA by replacing it with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

President Trump showed a clip of himself saying, “Today, we’re finally ending the NAFTA nightmare and signing into law the brand new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Very special.”

The screen showed a clip from FOX News Bret Baier saying, “Listen, it’s hard to overstate the importance of USMCA. This is the single biggest bipartisan legislative victory for this president and this administration. It is a huge deal.”

It also showed Jake Tapper of CNN saying, “Wage growth is better than it has been since 2009. That means it is better than it has been for seven out of eight of the years that Obama was president.”

Trump shared a clip of himself saying, “The new USMCA has powerful protections to keep auto manufacturing jobs. Since the election, we’ve created 41,000 brand new motor vehicle and parts jobs.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden, “Doesn’t he deserve some credit for that? It’s better. The USMC is better than now.”

Biden responded, “It is better than NAFTA.”

