https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-bevelyn-beatty-edmee-chavanne-clean-trashy-protest-signs-white-house-fence-leftists-mad/

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio, Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavanne did some community service last night, removing all the anti-Trump signs that were plastered across the White House fence — much to the dismay of the leftist activists that were protesting.

The White House fence was completely covered with signs protesting the president and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

It was so bad that you could barely even see the White House.

On Monday evening, while protesters were out having a fit over the confirmation, the trio went and started ripping down the signs.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

Leftists attempted to stop them, but they were unsuccessful.

[embedded content]

The signs have been blocking the view of the White House for at least five months, so the right-wing activists took matters into their own hands.

“For the past 5 months the view of the People’s House has been obstructed by Marxist propaganda trash. Pennsylvania Ave and Lafayette Park has been closed due to rioting. With only 6 days away from election something had to be done,” Tarrio told the Gateway Pundit. “Bevelyn Edmee myself and a group of brave patriots decided it was up to us to do a service to the community that has been denied by DCs communist mayor. Bev and Edmee took charge and we went straight to ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ and proceeded to clean the White House before next weeks historic election. We encountered many effeminate men screeching at the top of their lungs and oversized pink haired women that seemed to be part of some football team attempting to block us from our cleaning duties. Besides a bit of resistance we cleaned up Lafayette park without issue.”

Tarrio told the Gateway Pundit that they will continue to remove the signs if they are put back up.

“The streets of our great Capital shouldn’t look like a dump. I thank God everyday there are people like Bevelyn and Edmee in this world. If the signs come back…so will we,” he asserted.

[embedded content] [embedded content] [embedded content]

Leftists are not happy that the right decided to clean up another one of their messes.

“Pro-lifers” celebrate the nomination of Amy Comey Barrett last night by ripping down all of the art and protest signs at BLM plaza because lives only really matter to them when they’re unborn. pic.twitter.com/1cruFkma9N — LikeFliesToAPileOfPence (@CrushingBoo) October 27, 2020

They tore down faces of those killed by police. They tore down every sign that people created to demand justice. They tore down every art work and message while preaching: “it is your 1st Amendment Right to put this up, and it is 1st Amendment Right to take this down.” — TIM HERNÁNDEZ👻 (@_timhernandez) October 27, 2020

A group of us protected one large vinyl sign (obviously made by young people) that read “BLM EVERY DAY.” We were hit. We were spat on. We were not protected by MPD or DC Police. And it’s not about us whatsoever. Look at what the before and after looks like: pic.twitter.com/J0kl3nMFGc — TIM HERNÁNDEZ👻 (@_timhernandez) October 27, 2020

One of the leftists who was present, Tim Hernandez, tweeted whining that the police didn’t protect them as they attempted to stop the signs from being removed.

One leftist even stayed over night to “protect” a handful of signs that they were able to recover.

I’m leaving there now. My man is gonna stay here for the rest of the night to watch this sign and ensure it makes it to the morning. pic.twitter.com/S1IWlnLkWZ — TIM HERNÁNDEZ👻 (@_timhernandez) October 27, 2020

Beatty and Chavanne have previously made waves for repeatedly painting over the Black Lives Matter state-sponsored graffiti in New York City.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

