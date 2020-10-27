https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-the-biden-familys-foreign-corruption/
‘UNDER INVESTIGATION’: Senate Opens Probe into Hunter Biden Emails, NY Post Story
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20
From Fox News:
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating newly released emails which revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015 at Hunter’s request.
Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Wednesday that the committee has been in touch with the person who provided the emails and was in the process of validating the information.
The emails in question were obtained by The New York Post and revealed that Biden’s son introduced the former vice president to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings less than a year before he pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin who was investigating the company.
“We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims,” Johnson told Fox News. “Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided.”
The Post report revealed that Biden, at Hunter’s request, met with Vadym Pozharskyi in April 2015 in Washington D.C.
Read the full report at Fox News.
BIDEN BOMBSHELL: New Documentary Explores ‘The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.07.20
A 41-minute documentary titled “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets” investigates what Joe and Hunter Biden repeatedly and adamantly deny: their friendly relationship with the Chinese Government. The documentary “highlights several deals that Hunter Biden was involved in as a board member of the Beijing-based BHR Partners investment firm” reports the New York Post which exclusively previewed the documentary.
Conservative media has made its best efforts to unearth the corruption in Hunter Biden’s position with a Ukrainian firm for which he received a huge paycheck with zero experience in the industry. However, his father was Vice President of the United States, something few people are able to put on their resume.
Ukraine is one thing, but the Bidens’ involvement with China “served the ‘strategic interests’ of the country’s communist government and military – and may have imperiled American national security” which the new documentary suggests, is quite another. “The film also alleges that Hunter was only able to get meetings with Chinese officials – and secure $1 billion in funding – ‘because of who his father was: vice president of the United States’ and then-President Barack Obama’s ‘point person on US policy towards China” reports the Post.
“Riding the Dragon” is narrated by best-selling author Peter Schweizer, who also wrote, “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich” in 2015. In the film, Schweizer says “Hunter’s new firm…began making investment deals around the world that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese government.”
‘
Furthermore, “this new firm started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.” Also, “the Bidens have cultivated very close relationships with members of the Chinese elite,” said Schweizer. The film documents years of the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese businesses and military involvement. “In the film’s conclusion,” writes the Post, “Schweizer says that ‘these deals didn’t just make the Bidens money – they had potentially dangerous consequences for our national security.”