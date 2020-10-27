https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/watch-the-whole-thing-tucker-carlsons-entire-interview-with-biden-family.html/

“He stated with first hand knowledge that Vice president Biden was directly and personally involved in establishing corrupt business dealings with China and getting money for it.”

Not only is Bobulinski destroying the Bidens, he’s destroying the media, DOJ, and FBI. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 28, 2020

Rob Walker, Biden family insider to Tony Bobulinski: “You’re going to bury all of us, man.” The media needs to start asking Joe Biden some real questions. #Tucker — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski is explaining things in a very simple and digestible way. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 28, 2020

Biden whistleblower: Hunter Biden and Rob Walker, spouse of Jill Biden’s top personal aide, wanted me to meet with Joe Biden to discuss the deal w/ Hunter Biden’s partnership and a communist Chinese energy company. I was the proxy between the Biden family and their biz targets. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

“I didn’t request to meet with Joe. They requested that I meet with Joe. They were putting their entire family legacy on the line. They knew exactly what they were doing.” Tony Bobulinski lays out his meetings with Joe Biden and others in reference to overseas dealings. pic.twitter.com/FyNAJ0e0TM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 28, 2020

Even Adam Schiff can’t believe this is Russian disinformation. Right? https://t.co/f73q2vqVE5 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 28, 2020

He’s burning down the house 🔥 https://t.co/HnfsmwblKG — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) October 28, 2020

Mr. Bobulinski, far be it from me to advise you but I wouldn’t count on the FBI for “protection” — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) October 28, 2020

“That is a blatant LIE ‼️” Tony Bobulinski says regarding Joe Biden’s claim that he wasn’t involved in Hunter’s business deals. Bobulinski goes on to recount personally meeting Joe Biden to set up a Chinese business deal in a dimly lit bar! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 28, 2020

If you are not watching @TuckerCarlson right now, TURN IT ON. Biden is toast 🍞 — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) October 28, 2020

