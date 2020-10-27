https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/27/we-have-more-power-than-you-rose-mcgowan-just-levels-hillary-clinton-for-using-her-birthday-wish-to-push-biden-harris/

Sounds like Hillary Clinton didn’t really appreciate the gift Senate Republicans gave her for her birthday yesterday. You’d think she’d be psyched about another female SCOTUS … ok, we’re so kidding because we all know the only women Hillary support are women who agree with her.

She did take a moment to tweet out her birthday wish:

It’s my birthday. Here’s my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris. All of us have more power than we know. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hqhE7JYe3k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

This almost reminds us of her birthday tweet in 2016 … almost.

Rose McGowan was less than impressed:

We have more power than YOU @HillaryClinton We will not be silenced by you and your monsters. You campaign for rapists & line your pockets with pedophiles. Oh, and happy birthday. Can you feel it? It’s us blowing out YOUR candle. Make a wish, I know I have https://t.co/RBTEjeJoc0 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) October 26, 2020

Guess that’s a big o’ NO from Rose, Hill-dawg.

🔥🔥🔥 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 26, 2020

It’s like Rose is Glenda, the Good Witch of the North telling Hillary, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, to be gone because she has no power here.

Happy Amy Coney Barrett confirmation day, Hillary! — Johnny Looch🇺🇸 (@IMJohnnyLooch) October 27, 2020

DRAG HER ASS, ROSE 🔥🔥 OMG I LOVE YOU — irene (@ielizabeth_) October 26, 2020

TAKE NO PRISONERS!

Irrelevant and bitter Hillary is my favorite Hillary. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) October 26, 2020

That was the worst birthday wish ever — Kurt Wasiluk (@kurtwasiluk) October 26, 2020

Thank you, I wholeheartedly agree with you. — Trandyw (@Trandyw4) October 26, 2020

@rosemcgowan you are a legend 🙌

Best post I have read all week👏👏👏 — Chris Mortakis 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@ChrisMortakis) October 26, 2020

Think this made Hillary’s birthday even crappier?

Heh.

***

