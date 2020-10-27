https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/27/we-have-more-power-than-you-rose-mcgowan-just-levels-hillary-clinton-for-using-her-birthday-wish-to-push-biden-harris/

Sounds like Hillary Clinton didn’t really appreciate the gift Senate Republicans gave her for her birthday yesterday. You’d think she’d be psyched about another female SCOTUS … ok, we’re so kidding because we all know the only women Hillary support are women who agree with her.

She did take a moment to tweet out her birthday wish:

This almost reminds us of her birthday tweet in 2016 … almost.

Rose McGowan was less than impressed:

Guess that’s a big o’ NO from Rose, Hill-dawg.

It’s like Rose is Glenda, the Good Witch of the North telling Hillary, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, to be gone because she has no power here.

TAKE NO PRISONERS!

Think this made Hillary’s birthday even crappier?

Heh.

***

