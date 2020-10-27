http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vqlu6EK9sE4/

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” White House communications director Alyssa Farah reacted to the unrest in Philadelphia a night earlier.

Farah said the Trump administration was aware of the situation and prepared to act if needed.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely,” Farah said. “If necessary, we’ll be standing by and prepared to deploy federal resources. I want to make one thing clear: President Trump will not tolerate any violence directed at America’s law enforcement. And, look, the actual case, we’re going to let the facts play out, let the investigation play out, but we will not tolerate lawlessness in our streets.”

Farah said the Trump administration would defer to the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security as to whether or not they will rely on local authorities to request help to act.

“That’s a question for DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security,” she continued. But I know this president has made clear before, whether it was in Seattle, or Portland or others, we’re prepared to deploy federal law enforcement if necessary. So I’m sure those conversations are ongoing now. We won’t tolerate unrest in our streets, and we certainly will not tolerate violence against law enforcement.”

