https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/10/27/coney-barrett-supreme-court-clarence-thomas-n270620
About The Author
Related Posts
Executive Order: President Trump Deals Another Blow To Activists Pushing Marxist Race Theories
September 23, 2020
Who's Afraid of the Mueller Report?
April 17, 2019
Federal Law Enforcement Announces Hunter Biden Emails are ‘Authentic’ — FBI in Possession of Laptop
October 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy