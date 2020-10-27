https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/27/winning-three-conservative-justices-in-four-years/
RUSH: I want to go back to April 12th in 2016. I have a montage of Trump as a presidential candidate talking about winning, and this is interspersed with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Chuck Grassley announcing the confirmation of three justices to the Supreme Court.
Can you believe this, folks? In four years, Donald Trump has appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, and still the Never Trumpers — who claim that one of the primary reasons they did what they did was to reshape the judiciary — still can’t find it in themselves to even be civil to Trump. April 12th, 2016.
THE PRESIDENT: (April 12, 2016) You’re going to be so proud of your country if I get in. We’re going to turn it around and we’re going to start winning again.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: (April 7, 2017) The nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch is confirmed.
THE PRESIDENT: (April 12, 2016) We’re going to win so much. We’re gonna win at every level. We’re going to win with every single facet.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: (October 6, 2018) The nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh is confirmed.
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to win so much; you may even get tired of winning.
GRASSLEY: (October 26, 2020) The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed!
THE PRESIDENT: (April 12, 2016) And you’ll say —
CROWD: (cheering)
THE PRESIDENT: — “Please, please! It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much,” and I’ll say, “No it isn’t. We have to keep winning. We have to win more! We’re going to win more!”
RUSH: Three conservative justices. Do you hear that enthusiasm back 2016? That’s what it was, folks, and it has captivated everybody, and it was infectious like people had not seen in a long time in American politics. And now, four years later: Three of the most (snort) incredibly conservative, brilliant, lifetime judicial appointments to the Supreme Court made by Donald Trump.
Now, I know that there’s the accident of death is a factor here. The accident of retirement’s a factor. But still, Trump got it done. Let me tell you something. Getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed one week before the election, the Democrats are so mad, they cannot see straight. But it happened. It happened. It is amazing — and this country will stand to benefit for decades because of what President Trump has done here.