https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin-election-democrats-vote-by-mail/2020/10/27/id/994019

Wisconsin Democrats are urging voters to deliver their absentee ballots to drop boxes or the county clerk’s office rather than mailing them in, The New York Times reports.

The shift away from mailing in ballots comes after the Supreme Court ruled Monday ballots received after Election Day would be disqualified. Democrats were pushing for the state to allow ballots received within six days of Nov. 3 to be counted if they were postmarked by Election Day. Republicans in the state argued against the extension.

Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democrat Party chairman, tweeted after the Supreme Court decision:

“We’re phone banking. We’re text banking. We’re friend banking. We’re drawing chalk murals, driving sound trucks through neighborhoods & flying banners over Milwaukee. We’re running ads in every conceivable medium.”

According to state data, about 1.4 million ballots have been returned out of the 1.7 million sent out. Any mailed in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. local time on election night to count under the high court’s ruling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

