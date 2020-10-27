https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/yes-can-change-vote/

There’s no doubt President Trump can direct the flow of social media conversations with no more than a statement of his own.

He’s done it throughout his term as president.

Now he says he was the trigger for a Google search trend, “can I change my vote?”

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In some cases, the answer is yes.

It depends on the particular state’s requirements and procedures for voting.

Fox News pointed out on Tuesday that some 60 million people already have cast ballots for next Tuesday’s election.

The report said searches for “can I change my vote” peaked on Tuesday.

“One of the subregions where the phrase began trending at one point was in Delaware, the state Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years,” Fox said. “Other subregions included battleground states such as Maine, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Wisconsin and Arizona, according to Trend data at various points throughout Tuesday morning.”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh lamented the fact that so many already have voted, because he believes sometimes influential developments in an election don’t occur until late in the campaign.

He cited the new evidence of influence peddling by Joe Biden through his son Hunter’s business deals.

Limbaugh said some assume the millions who voted early just couldn’t wait to express their hatred of President Trump.

“I’ve been asking myself, why is that the conventional wisdom? Why couldn’t it just as easily be that there are gazillions of Trump people who are fed up and have been fed up for four years over the abject attempt to assassinate him? They ran a coup operation which is part of a smaller subset the overall political assassination they have attempted against Donald Trump for the past four years and even five, if you want to include 2016, the campaign year. It has been a veritable political assassination attempt,” Limbaugh said.

“Why couldn’t it just as easily be a bunch of Trump supporters who are livid at that and who don’t want to wait ’til Election Day, want to get out there to vote to affirm their support for the guy?”

Limbaugh said it’s a shame so many voted early, before the full Hunter Biden story becomes known.

“And this is just one of the many downsides to early voting. But do you know something? According to Google Trends data, searches for ‘can I change my vote?’ have skyrocketed over the last few days. And those searches are usually linked to searches for Hunter Biden,” he said.

“There are people that want to change their vote. Do you know that you can? In certain states you by golly can change your vote. It turns out that people in several states actually can change their vote, which is news to me. I did not know this. It’s probably news to most people that you can change your vote. In fact, several states including, New York, and the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, and Wisconsin allow you to change your vote.”

Fox News reported states that allow vote changes include Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

“There’s a New York Post article about the spike in searches for changing your vote. It spells out how you can change your vote in each of those states,” Limbaugh explained. “In New York, for example, you just vote in person which will negate your previous vote by mail. Did you know that? Now, I don’t know what percentage of people in New York want to change their vote, but you never know. But all you’ve gotta do in New York is show up and vote on Election Day, and that will cancel — now, what if it doesn’t? What if it just adds your vote twice? I don’t know. There’s so much potential corruption in our voting these days that you just don’t know.”

Limbaugh said it’s “true that early voters want to change their vote after the Hunter Biden expose.”

“The New York Post expose on Hunter Biden appears to have helped spark a rush of early voters seeing if they can change their minds. New York is one of a handful of states giving some that unexpected right. It says 18 and a half million have already cast their ballots. I heard somebody say today 70 million who already have. The searches for ‘can I change my vote?’ started trending over the last few days linked to searches for Hunter Biden, according to Google Trends data.”

He noted a Rasmussen poll found 54% of likely voters think Joe Biden likely was “consulted about and perhaps even profited in” Hunter Biden’s foreign investment schemes.

“There’s no question that that happened. Biden put his son in these places, put him in these jobs or in these positions so that Biden could say, ‘I’ve never accepted a dime of foreign money.’ No, his son did and then his son forwarded whatever percentage the agreed-to deal was on to Joe Biden. For years this kind of thing has been going on,” he said.

The post 'Yes, you CAN change your vote' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

