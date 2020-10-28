https://clashdaily.com/2020/10/1-5m-views-jaw-dropping-pro-trump-tribute-sung-by-walkaways-brandon-straka/

The song he picked is powerful in any situation. But to use it to set out the dramatic images contrasting their side’s angry doom-and-gloom and our side’s patriotic hope? Magnificient.

There’s a reason this video is getting so much play.

Of course, the natural talent of the artist has something to do with it. Entertainment was part of Straka’s skillset, after all.

But it’s much more than that.

This song tells a story.

Not just about what we’re up against — although it does tell that story.

But who it is that’s coming together to come up against it.

Are y’all able to see this video or has it been taken down by Twitter? pic.twitter.com/mMVws6geWZ — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 28, 2020

True Colors.

Red and white hats are featured prominently in this video.

As are the colors Red White and Blue… which you might expect.

What you might NOT expect is just what kind of a strong performance he is able to deliver with this song.

Just his voice. A piano.

And a story as big as America itself.

