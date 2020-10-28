https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/7-9-mistakenly-discarded-mail-pa-ballots-votes-trump-can-counted/

(FOX NEWS) — The Pennsylvania county where a worker is believed to have mistakenly discarded nine mail-in ballots has linked them to voters, meaning they are eligible to be counted.

The incident occurred in Luzerne County, Pa., where the county manager said all of the mishandled ballots have been able to be verified, thanks to identifying information retrieved from them, according to the Wilkes Barre Times-Leader.

Amid ongoing discussions with local and federal investigators, it was reportedly decided that the ballots in question could be returned to the county and sent through the official tallying process.

