https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-joyful-duty-maga-mask-nuns-unapologetic-for-supporting-trump-because-of-his-abortion-views

The three purple-clad nuns who made headlines for appearing in MAGA masks behind President Donald Trump during his Saturday rally in Circleville, Ohio, maintained that they have a duty to support any president who opposes abortion.

“There are indeed many issues concerning the quality of life that need to be addressed. However, the preeminent issue is the intrinsic evil of taking innocent human life through abortion,” the Children of Mary said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “We, as faithful Catholics, consider it our duty, a joyful duty, to support a president, irregardless of party affiliation, who upholds the Gospel of Life.”

WATCH:

The nuns behind him clap after Trump says he’s tempted to run into the audience and start kissing people pic.twitter.com/1ScXmWssxn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Social media erupted when viewers noticed the three sisters clapping behind the president during his rally. Two of them clutched rosaries and another was holding a Bible.

As The Daily Wire reported:

On Saturday, three nuns attended a rally for President Trump in Circleville, Ohio, and stood behind him in the front row wearing MAGA masks. Two of the nuns clutched rosaries, and the third, standing between them, held out a copy of the Bible. They could be seen applauding during Trump’s speech. During his presidency, Trump has proven to be one of the most staunchly pro-religion, pro-life presidents in history. Concerning Trump’s record on religious issues, Mat Staver, president of the legal advocacy organization Liberty Counsel, stated, “In the first two years of his administration, he’s achieved more than all of the presidents combined since Ronald Reagan. He’s been the most pro-religious freedom and pro-life president in modern history.”

At the rally, Trump said, “The first thing they’ll do if they win this office—and I don’t think it’s going to happen based on everything I’m seeing—is they’re going to pack the Supreme Court with far-left judges who will eliminate your Second Amendment.”

“And if you happen to be pro-life, you can forget that,” Trump added. “You can forget that. They will change everything. They will change it.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is a practicing Catholic, has been rebuked by some Catholic clergy for his abortion views. Earlier this month, Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, urged Biden to rethink his abortion views in light of the fact that God is going to judge him.

“A question for Mr. Biden,” Stika tweeted. “At your judgement [sic] before God, how will you explain changing your position about abortion and how will you explain promoting no limits and allowing all protections removed protecting the most innocent?”

“Will you tell God you supported the ultimate child abuse because of the [American] Constitution?” Stika added. “I wonder what God must have asked many leaders throughout the centuries? Government over human rights and the taking of innocent lives. Many Catholics will need to answer this the first of many questions about the poor, the starving etc.”

Related: Kanye West To Joe Rogan: Abortion Meant To ‘Kill The Black Race,’ ‘Create Population Control’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

