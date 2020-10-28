https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/now-dead-sick-governor-cuomo-jokes-young-man-died-coronavirus-repeats-video/

More people died in New York State per capita to the coronavirus than any place in the world — except for neighboring New Jersey.

New York state ended up being the epicenter of the coronavirus. The state totaled over 33,000 deaths — nearly 10 times the number of deaths in the 9-11 attacks.

Many of these people, it’s not clear how many, died from coronavirus at nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo put in place policies that sent sick patients into the nursing homes.

New York State officials have refused to report on how many patients were sent to nursing homes and assisted living centers due to their coronavirus policies.

On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo cracked a joke during his live broadcast about a Florida man who died from the coronavirus after he went to Florida for spring break.

Cuomo thought it was so funny he laughed at it again when he was leaving the room, “And now he’s dead!”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo just joked about a young US citizen DYING of COVID-19. …TWICE!!! I had to record this and share it… They continuously try to get us to take this seriously yet they joke about U.S. Citizens dying on Live Television. pic.twitter.com/f6pV6zFh6e — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) October 28, 2020

Not only was his joke tasteless it was complete rubbish.

The young man in Florida who said, “If I get corona, I get corona.” later reportedly came down with the disease.

But he did not die.

Very few healthy individuals under 30 have died from the coronavirus.

It’s just not true.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

The post “And Now He’s Dead!” — SICK: Governor Cuomo Jokes About Young Man Who Died from Coronavirus – Then Repeats It (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

