https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/anonymous-anti-trump-writer-the-nyts-promoted-reveals-identity-and-in-a-shocking-twist-hes-a-cnn-contributor-who-lied/

Remember when the New York Times was teasing an article written by somebody going by the name “Anonymous” who the Times pumped up as having been a high-level Trump administration insider? A book followed the article, which of course outlined all sorts of alarming claims from this alleged former high-level member of the Trump administration. That person has now come forward:

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, is “Anonymous.” For many, he’s still anonymous because nobody’s heard of him. This part also won’t surprise you:

Color us shocked! Oh, and there’s also this:

It’s hard to argue against that assertion.

Earlier this year on CNN, Taylor denied being “Anonymous,” and did so on CNN:

So ring that up as yet another lie that was peddled on CNN.

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...