https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/anonymous-anti-trump-writer-the-nyts-promoted-reveals-identity-and-in-a-shocking-twist-hes-a-cnn-contributor-who-lied/
Remember when the New York Times was teasing an article written by somebody going by the name “Anonymous” who the Times pumped up as having been a high-level Trump administration insider? A book followed the article, which of course outlined all sorts of alarming claims from this alleged former high-level member of the Trump administration. That person has now come forward:
Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq
Full statement of @MilesTaylorUSA re: admission he is the “Anonymous” official who wrote NYT oped and book pic.twitter.com/g4MlrimQsn
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, is “Anonymous.” For many, he’s still anonymous because nobody’s heard of him. This part also won’t surprise you:
Months ago, I predicted that the anonymous White House staffer was a low-level person no one had ever even heard of. Looks like I was right.
The anonymous White House staffer is also a CNN contributor. I didn’t predict that but probably should have. pic.twitter.com/ea6RvIU0TJ
Color us shocked! Oh, and there’s also this:
Wow. Miles Taylor wasn’t even listed on DHS’s senior leadership page when NYT published his op-ed because he was just a policy advisor, not even chief of staff.
Here’s a snapshot of top leadership at DHS a few weeks after the op-ed was published. (October 2018) pic.twitter.com/3CPzKcdB6N
NYT pretended he was bigger than he was because they’re trash. https://t.co/QU2yLlPEv5
It’s hard to argue against that assertion.
What an amazing act of bravery etc https://t.co/Y5IHsmIdvj
Of course he’s a @CNN guy. The hair, the douchey smirk, the vapid “insights,” the irrelevance. It all makes sense now – he had to write the book to get the TV gig. https://t.co/JU0bYvlttL
LOL “anonymous” was that lib Miles Taylor?!!! Hahahahaha that couldn’t be more of an embarrassment for “The Resistance”
Earlier this year on CNN, Taylor denied being “Anonymous,” and did so on CNN:
Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds.
Are you aware of who “Anonymous” is? > “I’m not.”
You’re not “Anonymous”? > “No.” pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY
Miles Taylor confirms he is “anonymous”
Here he is on video categorically denying to Anderson Cooper that he’s anonymous.
Also, he’s a Joe Biden supporting never Trumper. So none of this should be surprising to you.
pic.twitter.com/LeAbYgQfr5 https://t.co/HCnaFdk1hT
So ring that up as yet another lie that was peddled on CNN.
This is really… something.
– Taylor lied to Anderson Cooper on national television when asked if he was Anonymous
– He was hired by CNN not long after
– Now he’s calling for everyone “to step out of the shadows” and talks about character
#2020 https://t.co/5XL1DJS2iL
Self-awareness takes another holiday.