Remember when the New York Times was teasing an article written by somebody going by the name “Anonymous” who the Times pumped up as having been a high-level Trump administration insider? A book followed the article, which of course outlined all sorts of alarming claims from this alleged former high-level member of the Trump administration. That person has now come forward:

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Full statement of @MilesTaylorUSA re: admission he is the “Anonymous” official who wrote NYT oped and book pic.twitter.com/g4MlrimQsn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 28, 2020

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, is “Anonymous.” For many, he’s still anonymous because nobody’s heard of him. This part also won’t surprise you:

Months ago, I predicted that the anonymous White House staffer was a low-level person no one had ever even heard of. Looks like I was right. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 28, 2020

The anonymous White House staffer is also a CNN contributor. I didn’t predict that but probably should have. pic.twitter.com/ea6RvIU0TJ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 28, 2020

Color us shocked! Oh, and there’s also this:

Wow. Miles Taylor wasn’t even listed on DHS’s senior leadership page when NYT published his op-ed because he was just a policy advisor, not even chief of staff. Here’s a snapshot of top leadership at DHS a few weeks after the op-ed was published. (October 2018) pic.twitter.com/3CPzKcdB6N — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 28, 2020

NYT pretended he was bigger than he was because they’re trash. https://t.co/QU2yLlPEv5 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 28, 2020

It’s hard to argue against that assertion.

What an amazing act of bravery etc https://t.co/Y5IHsmIdvj — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 28, 2020

Of course he’s a @CNN guy. The hair, the douchey smirk, the vapid “insights,” the irrelevance. It all makes sense now – he had to write the book to get the TV gig. https://t.co/JU0bYvlttL — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 28, 2020

LOL “anonymous” was that lib Miles Taylor?!!! Hahahahaha that couldn’t be more of an embarrassment for “The Resistance” — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 28, 2020

Earlier this year on CNN, Taylor denied being “Anonymous,” and did so on CNN:

Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds. Are you aware of who “Anonymous” is? > “I’m not.” You’re not “Anonymous”? > “No.” pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

Miles Taylor confirms he is “anonymous”

Here he is on video categorically denying to Anderson Cooper that he’s anonymous.

Also, he’s a Joe Biden supporting never Trumper. So none of this should be surprising to you.

pic.twitter.com/LeAbYgQfr5 https://t.co/HCnaFdk1hT — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 28, 2020

So ring that up as yet another lie that was peddled on CNN.

This is really… something. – Taylor lied to Anderson Cooper on national television when asked if he was Anonymous – He was hired by CNN not long after – Now he’s calling for everyone “to step out of the shadows” and talks about character #2020 https://t.co/5XL1DJS2iL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 28, 2020

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

