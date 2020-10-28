https://noqreport.com/2020/10/28/anonymous-white-house-resistor-miles-taylors-wikipedia-page-created-in-august/

When the NY Times came out with a “blockbuster” article last year from “Anonymous,” they classified the author as a “high-level administration official.” We now know who that official was. It’s Miles Taylor. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

Speculation at the time pointed to Vice President Mike Pence, then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, then-National Security Advisor John Bolton, and a handful of other high-level administration officials. Taylor, on the other hand, was Chief of Staff for the Department of Homeland Security. To put that position into perspective, the current acting CoS at DHS is John Gountanis. He isn’t exactly a trending topic on social media.

President Trump said he’d never heard of Taylor. He, too, is not alone.

Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was “anonymous”, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM – he worked in conjunction with them. Also worked for Big Tech’s @Google. Now works for Fake News @CNN. They should fire, shame, and punish everybody…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Taylor responded to the President’s Tweet and even acknowledged that he’s likely going to win the election.

That’s too bad. I remember you, all too well. And I will continue shining a light on your failed presidency through the election—and beyond. https://t.co/ARzUQ9oss2 pic.twitter.com/JEgBCxdSss — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

To further highlight the lack of impact Taylor had throughout his long career, we can look to his Wikipedia page. It was newly formed in August, a year after he left the White House. It shows that he worked for Google as Head of National Security. He’s also on the Council on Foreign Relations and is a CNN contributor. His page was built not based on his credentials or accomplishments but because he came out in support of Joe Biden for president.

To Democrats who were hoping “Anonymous” was actually a high-level administration official, Miles Taylor is a laughable disappointment. For the NY Times to claim Taylor was a high-level administration official is just plain laughable.

